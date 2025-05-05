yearn.finance Market Capitalization Hits $179.87 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $179.87 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $5,318.27 or 0.05638014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,347.23 or 1.00019652 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.71 or 0.99551591 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,821 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.