Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Up 2.9 %

XYL stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

