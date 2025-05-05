Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 6.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Wix.com worth $51,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 279,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Wix.com by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,054,000 after buying an additional 128,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

