Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.4 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $139.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

