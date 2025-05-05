Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $713.50 million for the quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 161,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

