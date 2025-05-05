Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide products and services related to virtual reality (VR) technology, such as headsets, software platforms, graphics hardware and immersive applications. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth potential and market risks of the VR industry as it expands into gaming, simulation, education and enterprise solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $24.81 on Friday, reaching $597.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,702,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.80. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 3,315,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.62 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.29.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 648,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,176. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.13. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

