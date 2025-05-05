Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.