Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.7% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $253.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.