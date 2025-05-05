Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,947,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,071,000 after buying an additional 2,515,501 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,062,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 774,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

