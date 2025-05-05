Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.27 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

