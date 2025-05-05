USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $61.55 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion and $6.21 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,342.23 or 1.00102618 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.47 or 0.99639190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 61,552,856,256 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.usdc.com. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
