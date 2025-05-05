Unity Software (U) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $415.77 million for the quarter. Unity Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.2 %

U stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 495,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $29,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,979.46. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,528 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

