Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

