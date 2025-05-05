Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Uber Technologies stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

