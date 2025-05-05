Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 298.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

