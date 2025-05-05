Tripadvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $386.94 million for the quarter.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.02 million. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $26.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.14.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

