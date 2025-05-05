Tripadvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $386.94 million for the quarter.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $26.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
