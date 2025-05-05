Threshold Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $168.34 million and $5.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00002448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,127,322,683.164083 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01694445 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $5,916,282.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

