The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

DIS opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

