The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

