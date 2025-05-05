The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group comprises about 2.5% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 242,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 166,106 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

