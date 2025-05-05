TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $117.07 million for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

TGTX stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

