Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,469,000 after purchasing an additional 363,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $478.77 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $380.63 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day moving average of $479.63.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,769,732.49. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

