Technology Stocks To Consider – May 4th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications equipment. Investors often view these stocks as having higher growth potential, since tech firms can rapidly scale their offerings and expand into new markets. However, technology stocks also tend to be more volatile, reflecting fast-changing industry trends and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,427,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,192,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $24.81 on Friday, hitting $597.02. 24,702,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,455,871. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

