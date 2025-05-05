Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $536,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $150,046,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $125.39.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.