Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 185,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $5,159,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 768,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,783.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

