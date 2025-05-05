SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,019,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

