Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. The trade was a 12.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,646. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SON opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.