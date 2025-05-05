Solayer SOL (SSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.85 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $415,659.36 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for about $155.22 or 0.00165176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 597,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 597,221.48519486. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 157.75872631 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $411,188.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

