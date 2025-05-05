Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expands By 21.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 71,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

