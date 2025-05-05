Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,985. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,119.40. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Liquidia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

