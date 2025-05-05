Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.