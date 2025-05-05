Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Samsara worth $29,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 163.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,532 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Samsara by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $5,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 61.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222,431 shares of company stock valued at $48,874,848. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

