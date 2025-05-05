Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 900.0% increase from Saferoads’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Saferoads Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.
About Saferoads
