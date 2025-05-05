Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 900.0% increase from Saferoads’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Saferoads Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.

About Saferoads

Saferoads Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides road safety products and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers flexible guideposts and signage products; rubber-based traffic calming products, including separation kerb and wheel stops; variable messaging sign boards; permanent and temporary public solar lighting poles; and permanent and temporary crash cushions including bollards and safety barriers.

