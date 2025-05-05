RB Global (RBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $102.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.