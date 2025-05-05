RB Global (RBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RB Global Price Performance
RBA stock opened at $102.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
