Radix (XRD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.21 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $81.21 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,133,138,531 coins and its circulating supply is 9,715,685,891 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

