Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $217.94 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and approximately $38.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.63 or 0.01916152 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00005295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,630,486 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

