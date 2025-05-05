Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Bought by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Profound Medical accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.61% of Profound Medical worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,577,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

