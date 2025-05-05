Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 415,194 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,194 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of UiPath worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in UiPath by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UiPath by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 143,904 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UiPath by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PATH opened at $11.97 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

