Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,248 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

