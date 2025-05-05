Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $163.19 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market cap of $163.19 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,342.23 or 1.00102618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.47 or 0.99639190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,868 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,868.391961. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.16462039 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $59,913,485.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the exchanges listed above.

