Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.30. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 509,116 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

