Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 511.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

OTIS opened at $97.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

