Osmosis Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $154.78 million and $5.75 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,216,553 coins and its circulating supply is 725,278,110 coins. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

