OppFi (OPFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.070 EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OppFi Price Performance

OppFi stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 165,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,747,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,677.46. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,700.90. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,884 shares of company stock worth $9,478,588 in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

