OKC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for $5.48 or 0.00005833 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $484,457.38 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,207.63 or 1.00300711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.84 or 0.99979403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKT ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.