Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after buying an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after acquiring an additional 303,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

