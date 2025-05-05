National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 444.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,941,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

