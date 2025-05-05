National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.71 on Monday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

