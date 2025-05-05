Myria 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Myria token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myria has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,972,980,808 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.0009242 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,695,843.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

