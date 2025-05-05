Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

MUR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.